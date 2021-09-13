Everton want Rangers wonderkid, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 13: As per reports in England, Everton are one of the many Premier League clubs highly interested in the signing of Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson but the Toffees are looking to steal a march with a £10 million bid for the 19-year-old in January.
The teenage defender has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and West Ham United in the Premier League in the past while there are some Championship sides also impressed with the youngster's unquestionable talent.
Everton tabled a £5 million bid for the young defender in the summer which Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard branded as a 'joke' but also stated that 'every single person has got a number' which indicated that they are willing to cash him in if the price is right.
They are believed to be looking for £10 million and Gerrard's former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, who is currently on the hot seat at Goodison Park, is believed to be ready to match that price tag.
Regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in British football right now, Patterson came through the ranks of Rangers and has been carefully managed by Gerrard. He made his senior debut on 17 January 2020, in a Scottish Cup match against Stranraer at Ibrox Stadium.
He made his league debut against Kilmarnock on 22 August 2020, coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute in a 2–0 win. The youngster has managed to make 18 senior appearances for the Gers so far scoring twice in the process.
Patterson was given his senior Scotland debut by Steve Clarke in June in a win against Luxembourg and he has later added two more caps to his resume. Despite having one of the most consistent players of Rangers ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back in the form of skipper James Tavernier, Patterson has looked lively every time he has been given a chance to impress and was vital for the Gers during the later part of the last season deputising for Tavernier while he was injured.
Everton have had one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in the form of Seamus Coleman who is still pretty solid even at the age of 32 but the Toffees must start their search for someone capable of filling in his boots in years to come and academy graduate Jonjoe Kenny, now aged 24, seems to be not good enough for that.
Patterson is still pretty young and while it cannot be said for certain that he will be an upgrade over Kenny or not but getting one of the best British prospects of the game for £10 million seems like a good deal for Everton anyway.