Football Every Liverpool Game Is Must-Win, Arne Slot States After EFL Cup Defeat To Crystal Palace After a disappointing exit from the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace, Arne Slot emphasises that every upcoming Liverpool game is essential for the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Liverpool's recent 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup has intensified the pressure on the team, according to Arne Slot. Ismaila Sarr netted twice before Yeremy Pino sealed the victory after Amara Nallo received a red card. This marks Liverpool's sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a streak that began with a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Slot emphasised the importance of winning every game for Liverpool, especially with upcoming Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, and a crucial Champions League encounter with Real Madrid. When asked by Sky Sports if the match against Villa is critical, Slot stated: "Every Liverpool game is a must-win."

Despite their struggles, Slot chose a youthful Liverpool lineup mixed with fringe players due to their packed schedule. He explained that this decision was necessary given the limited number of first-team players available. "Everyone can have their opinion on it (the line-up), but with the squad we are having, 15 or 16 first-team players available, this is the choice I have made," he said.

The Dutch manager acknowledged that losing five out of six games is not typical for Liverpool. He noted that while pressure might increase slightly, it was already high due to facing three challenging teams in eight days. Slot remarked: "It's not of Liverpool's standards to lose five out of six, it's not of Liverpool's standards to lose six out of seven."

The team faces a tight schedule with only two days' rest between games before meeting Manchester City. Slot mentioned that this time they have eight days instead of seven for these fixtures. He expressed relief at having slightly more time to prepare: "But now maybe the good thing is for the first time, we can do this in eight days."

Liverpool's current form has put them under scrutiny as they prepare for significant matches ahead. The team's performance in these games will be crucial in determining their standing both domestically and in Europe.