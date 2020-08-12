Every Premier League Player of the Month winner in 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Premier League player of the month award may not receive global appreciation but any individual accolades are always greatly received by the winners.
The 2019-20 Premier League campaign saw many such consistent efforts over nine months.
The recently concluded campaign handed the POTM award to eight winners over the course of the season and the winners are mentioned below:
August – Teemu Pukki (Norwich)
The Finish forward swept the award in classic fashion following his return to Premier League with Norwich City. Pukki scored in defeat at Anfield, sealed a hat-trick in the victory over Newcastle before scoring again against Chelsea in the next game. Five goals in three games were enough for him to win the honour.
September – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
The Arsenal forward started netting since the fourth gameweek and showed a consistent form for another four games. He found the back of the net five times in four games as he scored the equaliser against Spurs, a brace against Watford, a winner against Aston Villa followed by a goal against Manchester United in this period.
October – Jamie Vardy (Leicester)
The Premier League Golden boot winner was consistent since the start of the campaign, but his purple patch came in October where he scored five times in four games. The five goals include a hat-trick against Southampton, one against Liverpool and one against Burnley.
November – Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Mane helped his side register four consecutive victories as the Reds marched on to put up a significant points lead ahead of Manchester City. Mane scored a dramatic late winner to seal a comeback victory against Aston Villa followed by a goal against title rivals Manchester City to seal a 3-1 victory. In the very next game, he again scored to seal three more points which delivered him the division’s Player of the Month accolade.
December – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
The right-back was crucial for the Reds to maintain their position at the top at the end of 2019 as he helped his team with four wins. He bagged himself 3 assists and 1 goal in the process with single-handedly thrashing then nearest title aspired Leicester scoring once and assisting twice.
January – Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
The Argentine forward has had a prolific start to the new year following another injury-ridden spell. He scored six times and provided one assist including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in just three appearances that month. He also became the first player in Premier League history to win the division’s monthly award seven times.
February and June – Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
The new arrival from Portugal took no time to establish himself as a key player of Manchester United as he bagged the accolade in consecutive months of Premier League football.
In February, he scored once and provided two assists as the Red Devils secured vital wins against both Chelsea and Watford followed by a draw against Wolves. Then football was brought to a halt due to the pandemic, but after the restart, he produced the same form as in June, scoring four times - a double against Brighton, a penalty in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham and superb solo goal against Everton.
July – Michail Antonio (West Ham)
The final monthly award was handed to the West Ham attacker who helped the struggling side to maintain their Premier League status by getting unbeaten in the last four games. He scored a stunning eight goals in the process alongside one assist which includes a four-goal haul against Norwich.