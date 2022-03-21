FA Cup 2022 Semi-Final Draw: Manchester City face Liverpool as Chelsea meet Crystal Palace

London, March 21: Manchester City will meet Liverpool, while Chelsea will face Crystal Palace as the draw for the FA Cup 2022 semi-final was made on Sunday (March 20).
City's dominant 4-1 win against Southampton means Pep Guardiola's team have reached the competition's final four in four consecutive seasons, last lifting the trophy with a 6-0 win over Watford in 2019.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost on penalties in each of their last two Wembley meetings with City, doing so in the 2016 EFL Cup final and the 2019 Community Shield, with both matches finishing 1-1 after extra time.
After thrashing the Saints on Sunday (March 20), Guardiola's Premier League leaders have now hit four or more goals in 80 different games under his management, with Liverpool doing so on 58 occasions during that time, the second highest tally amongst English sides.
The draw for the semi-finals, which will be contested at Wembley on the weekend of April 16 and 17, also threw up a London derby between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Chelsea have finished as FA Cup runners-up in three of the last five seasons, and after advancing to the last four with a routine 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, will be looking to record a third consecutive win over Patrick Viera's Eagles this season.
Palace's 4-0 quarter-final victory over Everton, meanwhile, means they have won four consecutive games in the competition for the first time since 2016, when they lost the final to Manchester United.
Should Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea progress from that tie, they could face either a repeat of last season's Champions League final, in which they defeated Man City 1-0 via a Kai Havertz goal.