FA Cup, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Predicted Starting XI and Timings

Bengaluru, April 21: It will be a mouth-watering clash as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a semi-final of the 2017/18 FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium at 9.45 pm IST on Saturday (April 21).
Both teams will be hungry for silverware after they missed out on the UEFA Champions League as well as Premier League success this season. Tottenham are placed fourth on the Premier League table with 68 points in 34 games, while United, six clear of Spurs and four of Liverpool, are poised to finish as runners-up to Manchester City. City face Swansea in the Premier League.
Tottenham and United were both knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham were 3-4 aggregate losers to Juventus, while United lost 1-2 to Sevilla in the last-16. The disappointment in other competitions makes both teams hungry for success in the FA Cup at least.
In the two Premier League games this season between Spurs and United, Jose Mourinho's Red Devils were 1-0 winners at home, but lost 0-2 to Tottenham at Wembley, the interim home stadium of the North London club.
In October 2017, Anthony Martial scored the winner in the 81st minute. When the sides met in January this year, Christian Eriksen provided Spurs an early lead, scoring after just 11 seconds. An own goal by Phil Jones in the 28th minute gave Tottenham three points from that game.
Before their high octane clash on Saturday, let's take a look at each team's probable Starting XI:
Injuries
Only goalkeeper Sergio Romero will be unavailable for this game as he is recovering from a knee injury. The Argentine goalkeeper has featured in all four FA Cup games this season for Manchester United.
Teams' predicted line-up
While David De Gea is highly expected to be present under the goalpost, Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba will start with Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic.
In this crucial game, Mourinho is expected to field a strong line-up.
Manchester United’s Predicted XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young; Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku.
Tottenham Hotspur's Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies; Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane
TV telecast:
Match to be shown on Sony Ten Network at 9.45 pm IST
