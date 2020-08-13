Football
FA Cup replays scrapped for 2020-21 to ease fixture burden

By Patric Ridge

London, Aug 13: The Football Association has announced there will be no replays in the FA Cup next season.

With the coronavirus pandemic having led to an adjusted schedule for 2020-21, the FA has taken the decision to scrap replays in order to ease the pressure on clubs.

Qualification for England's major cup competition will begin on September 1, with the first round proper taking place in November.

Premier League clubs will enter as usual in the third round, to be played in early January, with the final scheduled for May 15, 2021.

The FA also announced that, after record prize funds for the last two seasons, the reward money has gone back to the level it was in 2017-18, due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
