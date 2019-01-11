Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Fabregas departs Chelsea for Monaco

By
Cecs Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas has left Chelsea as expected, linking up once again with former Arsenal colleague Thierry Henry at Monaco in Ligue 1

London, January 11: Monaco have agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to Ligue 1.

The 31-year-old had been out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season and, with his contract expiring in June, has departed for the French top flight.

Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014 and had initially been a key player for Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, winning the Premier League title under both.

However, Maurizio Sarri's arrival ahead of 2018-19 effectively spelled the end of Fabregas' Chelsea career, as the Italian brought in his former Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who instantly took the Spaniard's position.

The transfer brings Fabregas' long association with English football to an end, at least for the time being, having played 501 times for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Fabregas' move also sees him reunite with former Gunners team-mate Thierry Henry.

Henry spoke at a news conference on Monday confirming his interest in Fabregas, whom he claims to have spoken to "three times a week since 2007" when the Frenchman left Arsenal for Barca.

Monaco will hope Fabregas' signing can provide the necessary spark to help them avoid the drop.

Henry's side are second from bottom in Ligue 1 and five points adrift of safety after an abysmal start to the season which has seen them win just three times in 18 matches.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue