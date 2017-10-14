Fans get up close with Arsenal legend Robert Pires

Bengaluru, October 14: The weekend has kicked off with a bang for the football fans in the city. With the stage set for the Premier League Live show to be held in the city over two days (October 14-15), the fans geared up for the mega event with a fan interaction early on Saturday (October 14) morning.
One could call this a special for the Arsenal fans in the city, as one of Arsenal's legends, Robert Pires took time off to get closer to the sizeable Gunners followers in the city.
Donning their Arsenal jerseys to show support for their team, the fans turned up at the Puma store to get a close glimpse of their hero. The love for the legend and club was clear as the rain did little to stop the crowd from gathering at the Puma store.
Pires, who is an ambassador of Puma, was in a light-hearted mood, and the gloomy weather outside did little to dampen the energy inside.
Pires was in a chirpy mood as he gave quirky replies to host Mayanti Langer. The former Gunners star, who has been a part of the Indian Super League and has played in the country, opened up about his love for India and the fans. One could easily tell that the legend was all but blushing as he entertained the fans.
Hey football fans! Thanks for coming! Thoroughly enjoyed the conversation with @piresrobert7 @pumafootball #ForeverArsenal pic.twitter.com/hlIEyGlgOm— Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) October 14, 2017
Asked about India, a grinning Pires said, "I love coming to India. I think more than football, I enjoy the food!" But on a more serious note Pires added, "I think Indian football is heading in the right direction, with the national team qualifying for the Asian Cup, and the young Indian boys also doing well. I have big expectations for India, specially knowing that they learn very quickly," said the 43-year-old Arsenal legend.
Also, when asked about the evenings Arsenal-Watford match, Pires said that Arsenal would probably edge Watford 2-1. But he forewarned that the Gunners should be wary of Watford, who could turn the tide of things.
Speaking about the match Pires, added "It is an important match for Arsenal and they must win this match to get their campaign back on track."
Meanwhille, Pires, also went live on Instagram with Langar and the fans, and was quick to admit, "I would any day play football than this. Playing in the World Cup would be easier than doing this!"
In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the fans got to take pictures and walk away with autographs and signed jerseys from the legend. Something that will live with them forever, apart from the memories!