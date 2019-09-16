Fantasy Premier League: Best XI For Game-week 5

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn- 9 points
Southampton is one of the three teams to keep a clean sheet this week, however, the English keeper produced some brilliant save to deny Sheffield even a point, and with two bonus, he tops the goalkeeping section ahead of Lloris and De Gea.
Defender: Serge Aurier- 14 points
Lloris may have missed a place in the team, however, two of his defensive units, were on fire against Palace at home. Due to injury to Kyle Walker-Peters and Foyth, Pochettino gave Aurier his first start of the season and he repaid it with two assists and a clean sheet along with two bonus points.
Toby Alderweireld- 10 points
The Belgian defender too nicked up an assist in the game and earned one point bonus against a helpless Palace side.
Fikayo Tomori- 9 points
His second start of the season and the Chelsea academy star stunned the away team with a 35 yard scorcher to open the account. Chelsea although conceded two goals, but Tomori was one of the best players in the game and after a goal also nicked in two bonus as well.
Midfielder: Heung Min Son- 16 points
First full 90 minutes of the season and the Asian ace rattled down Palace with two quick goals. With a clean sheet as well as three bonus points, he is the highest point-getters of this week.
Sadio Mane- 15 points
Following One goal last week, the Anfield winger was also on the scoresheet this week as well with a brace. He was the most standout performer against Newcastle who fought down with a 3-1 loss.
Moussa Djenepo - 11 points
Southampton’s new acquisition of the Summer is slowly turning out to be their biggest game-changer so far. The young winger scored the only goal of the game against a solid Sheffield United and thus earned all three points with a whopping 11 points.
Emiliano Buendia - 11 points
The Norwich winger produced two goals for the home side and also earned three bonus points despite playing only 82 minutes. He is living proof that there are bargains out there in an increasingly expensive transfer market. The 22-year-old Argentine's repeatedly breaking up play and charting a way through Pep Guardiola's press set his team on their way.
Forward: Tammy Abraham - 14 points
Arguably the biggest headline maker of this week, the English youngster scored the second hat-trick of the season after Pukki, which helped his side getting all three points in a tricky away fixture against Wolves. He is the highest point-getter from the forward section this week.
Callum Wilson- 13 points
Callum Wilson added another two goals to his ever-increasing Premier League tally in Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Everton. The English man was passing points but mostly with assists, but this time his brace sank Everton who suffered their second defeat of the season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 13 points
Arsenal blew a 2-0 lead to snatch only one point from Watford however on a personal note, it was a good day for last season's top scorer. The Arsenal forward scored twice and earned three points despite his team's failure to secure a comprehensive win.