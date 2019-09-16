Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fantasy Premier League: Best XI For Game-week 5

By
Fantasy Premier League: Best XI For Game-week 5

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: Another week of Premier League football has passed by with lots of twists and turns. The biggest shock of the week came from promoted Norwich who despite ten injuries, upset defending winners Manchester City at their home with a 3-2 victory.

Other top-six sides, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all registered a comfortable victory. However, Unai Emery's men were stopped by struggling Watford at Vicarage road despite Gunners 2-0 aggregate at one point.

The goal-scoring week thus has provided better average fantasy points this week but the several managers who had multiple players from Manchester City or captained them have been hit with a loss.

Below we combine an XI of top performers of game week five:

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn- 9 points

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn- 9 points

Southampton is one of the three teams to keep a clean sheet this week, however, the English keeper produced some brilliant save to deny Sheffield even a point, and with two bonus, he tops the goalkeeping section ahead of Lloris and De Gea.

Defender: Serge Aurier- 14 points

Defender: Serge Aurier- 14 points

Lloris may have missed a place in the team, however, two of his defensive units, were on fire against Palace at home. Due to injury to Kyle Walker-Peters and Foyth, Pochettino gave Aurier his first start of the season and he repaid it with two assists and a clean sheet along with two bonus points.

Toby Alderweireld- 10 points

Toby Alderweireld- 10 points

The Belgian defender too nicked up an assist in the game and earned one point bonus against a helpless Palace side.

Fikayo Tomori- 9 points

Fikayo Tomori- 9 points

His second start of the season and the Chelsea academy star stunned the away team with a 35 yard scorcher to open the account. Chelsea although conceded two goals, but Tomori was one of the best players in the game and after a goal also nicked in two bonus as well.

Midfielder: Heung Min Son- 16 points

Midfielder: Heung Min Son- 16 points

First full 90 minutes of the season and the Asian ace rattled down Palace with two quick goals. With a clean sheet as well as three bonus points, he is the highest point-getters of this week.

Sadio Mane- 15 points

Sadio Mane- 15 points

Following One goal last week, the Anfield winger was also on the scoresheet this week as well with a brace. He was the most standout performer against Newcastle who fought down with a 3-1 loss.

Moussa Djenepo - 11 points

Moussa Djenepo - 11 points

Southampton’s new acquisition of the Summer is slowly turning out to be their biggest game-changer so far. The young winger scored the only goal of the game against a solid Sheffield United and thus earned all three points with a whopping 11 points.

Emiliano Buendia - 11 points

Emiliano Buendia - 11 points

The Norwich winger produced two goals for the home side and also earned three bonus points despite playing only 82 minutes. He is living proof that there are bargains out there in an increasingly expensive transfer market. The 22-year-old Argentine's repeatedly breaking up play and charting a way through Pep Guardiola's press set his team on their way.

Forward: Tammy Abraham - 14 points

Forward: Tammy Abraham - 14 points

Arguably the biggest headline maker of this week, the English youngster scored the second hat-trick of the season after Pukki, which helped his side getting all three points in a tricky away fixture against Wolves. He is the highest point-getter from the forward section this week.

Callum Wilson- 13 points

Callum Wilson- 13 points

Callum Wilson added another two goals to his ever-increasing Premier League tally in Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Everton. The English man was passing points but mostly with assists, but this time his brace sank Everton who suffered their second defeat of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 13 points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 13 points

Arsenal blew a 2-0 lead to snatch only one point from Watford however on a personal note, it was a good day for last season's top scorer. The Arsenal forward scored twice and earned three points despite his team's failure to secure a comprehensive win.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v SA: Omission of KulCha baffling
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue