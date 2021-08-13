Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five bargains ahead of new season

Bengaluru, August 13: The new Premier League season is just around the corner and the Fantasy Premier League managers will now be looking to prepare their respective squad with the mix-up of star players as well as some bargain additions.
The majority of owners' £100million funds is set to be spent on some premium players but managers also have to build teams by balancing budgets, meaning they have to pick up some bargain names as well.
The potential bargains always breakthrough within weeks of the season offset, but spotting them from day one can give you a big advantage over others.
So here are the five players who could prove to be shrewd investments in the long run, this season:
1. Daniel Bachmann - Watford, £4.5m (GK)
Watford conceded only 30 goals in Championship last season and the Austrian keeper was one of the biggest reasons behind it. Although competing at Premier League will be a different game altogether, even making more saves could hand plenty of points.
2. Ivan Toney - Brentford, £6.5m (ST)
The English forward scored a record-breaking 31 goals in the Championship last season and is poised for an exciting return in Premier League now. The Bees have had an attacking approach towards the game and it could help the striker deliver a more positive return. At this price segment, he could be a game-changer.
3. Emile Smith Rowe- Arsenal, £5.5m (MID)
The 20-year-old should be the centre of Arsenal's creative line this season and is one of the rare attacking midfielders who are available for such a lower price. He is expected to surpass last season’s total of two goals and four assists.
4. Lewis Dunk – Brighton £5m (DEF)
Despite finishing 16th in the league, Brighton only conceded 46 goals last season. The Seagulls captain helped his side keep a total of 11 clean sheets last campaign and now he is available for a bargain price of £5 million.
5. Raphinha - Leeds, £6.5m (MID)
The Leeds winger proved to be one of the most creative players last season and even after a £1m hike he still looks to be under-priced. After adapting well in the English culture, he could improve his tally further this season.