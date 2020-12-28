Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 16

Bengaluru, Dec. 28: The fixtures are coming thick and fast and fantasy managers have to prepare for another gameweek in less than 24 hours after the conclusion of Gameweek 15.
With such high congested Premier League fixtures, there is every bit of chance of managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the gameweek 16.
This is also the last week to use the first wild card before it expires. So, many could trigger the option to oversee the whole squad while many could make some changes to the lineup considering fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Crystal Palace hosting Leicester City at 8.30 IST.
Goalkeeper
Nick Pope BUR, £5.4m
Although Burnley's four games unbeaten run ended in the last gameweek, they next face low-scoring Sheffield Utd at home. The English shot-stopper seems to be the best possible bet for a cleansheet this week.
Defender
Eric Dier TOT, £5.1m
Spurs have one of the meanest defence this season and they next play Fulham at home. Dier hence could look to keep another cleansheet next.
Midfielder
Bruno Fernandes MUN, £11.1m
The red hot Portuguese has 10 goals and 5 assists this season and double-digit returns in last two gameweeks. He is worthy of note going into the home games against Wolves next who have struggled defensively.
Anwar El Ghazi AVL, £5.7m
The Dutch attacker has four goals in his last four matches and next face out of shape Chelsea side. So there could be a big chance of him sneaking points.
Forward
Harry Kane TOT, £11.1m
The English striker is among the top players in the league for goal involvements this season. He next faces struggling Fulham at home so undoubtedly it gives him a great opportunity to add more numbers to his goal tally.