Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 30

Bengaluru, April 2: With the International break coming over, the Premier League action is set to resume from this weekend and so is for the quest of Fantasy Premier League points.
Most of the fantasy owners have probably gotten an idea of their preferred player for the all-important final stretch of the season in this duration. But for those who are still not settled with their side, we have put together such five names for a possible transfer ahead of the deadline. The gameweek 30 starts with Chelsea hosting West Brom on 3rd June and the deadline of the gameweek is 3.30 PM IST.
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy CHE, £5.1
The Chelsea keeper has kept 14 clean sheets and ranks second among goalkeepers behind Emiliano Martinez in terms of fantasy points per 90 minutes this season. He next faces West Brom at home. Considering Brom's goalscoring feat this year and Chelsea's meanest defence, he should be a safe bet to rely on.
Defender
Luke Shaw MUN, £5.2
Probably in the form of his life, no other left-back has delivered more points than the Manchester United defender in 2021. United next face Brighton at home and he should be a decent option to stick with considering his current form.
Midfielders
Diogo Jota LIV, £6.6
Coming back from injury he scored the winner against Wolves before the international break and maintained the same form for Portugal where he scored thrice in two games. Liverpool next face a big test away at Emirates but the Portuguese attacker could be a great bet for this fixture.
Jesse Lingard WHU, £6.1
No other player has delivered more points than this Manchester United loanee since his move to West Ham. They next face Wolves away who have not found much luck in defensive shape this year. As a result, Lingard could be the best value for money among the costly midfielders.
Forward
Harry Kane TOT, £11.6m
The PL top scorer next faces a struggling Newcastle and with the likely return of Son Heung-min, he will have his supply line reopened furthermore.