Favourites Spain up against determined Iran

Kochi, October 21: European champions Spain start the overwhelming favourites against Iran, the only Asian team in fray, in their FIFA Under-17 World Cup quarter-final here on Sunday (October 22).
Going by form and pedigree, the three-time runners-up have their nose ahead, but the Asian surprise package has shown tremendous grit and purpose on their way to the last eight stage. Spain will be brimming with confidence after prevailing over another European heavyweight, France, in the Round of 16. Coach Santiago Denia rates captain Abel Ruiz highly, and the La Masia product reposed his coach's faith with a fine outing against France.
While the likes of Ferran Torres, Sergio Gomez and Antonio Blanco are tasked with creating opportunities, centre-forward Ruiz is normally expected to do the rest. Ruiz has already become the highest scorer for Spain at the Under-17 level with 21 goals. Spain also have a Barcelona youth player in Juan Miranda, who scored a crucial equaliser in the 2-1 win against France. The
Spanish team wears a very strong and settled look. The come-from-behind win against Les Bleus will only add to their confidence. Spain, however, know they will be up against a determined opponent at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Iran, the 2016 AFC U-16 Championships runners-up grabbed eyeballs with their stunning 4-0 drubbing of pre-tournament favourites Germany, and they have not looked back since. This is the first time Iran have progressed this far, and they will be eager to continue this journey. With four wins from four matches, scoring 12 goals while conceding just two, Iran have marched in style to the quarter-finals, defeating Mexico 2-1 in their Round of 16 encounter in Goa.
Teams (from):
Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor
Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh, Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.
Match starts at 5 pm
Live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD