Bayern Munich 1-1 Union Berlin: Bundesliga leaders hit by late leveller after double injury blow

By Patric Ridge
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich were far from at their best against Union Berlin, and were punished as Marcus Ingvartsen struck late on for the visitors.

Munich, April 10: Jamal Musiala's goal was not enough for Bayern Munich as they were held 1-1 draw by Union Berlin in a match which was hardly ideal preparation for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hansi Flick named a much-changed team for the Bundesliga game sandwiched between the two-legged quarterfinal tie with PSG, and it appeared as though one of the fresh faces would prove decisive when Musiala – who later went off injured – slotted in.

Yet Bayern, who also lost Kingsley Coman to injury, were punished for sloppy defending late on when Marcus Ingvartsen bundled in from close range, with help from the unfortunate Josip Stanisic.

While ending a six-match winning run in the Bundesliga, the result also sees Bayern's lead at the top cut to five points, with RB Leipzig defeating Werder Bremen.



Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 21:00 [IST]
