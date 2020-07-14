FC Goa name Javier Gonzalez as strength and conditioning coach

Bengaluru, July 14: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have named Javier Gonzalez as the club's new strength and conditioning coach.
The Spaniard will be an integral part of new head coach Juan Ferrando's coaching staff as the Gaurs prepare for the new ISL and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League campaigns.
"I'm very happy to join FC Goa," Gonzalez was quoted as saying by the club website.
"They're a successful club in the ISL and will play in the AFC Champions League as well. I'm also looking forward to working with coach Juan (Ferrando) to help our players get even better. I can't wait to get started with the team," he added.
Ferrando, who recently replaced Sergio Lobera at the helm, was equally excited at the prpspect of working with Gonzalez.
"It's great to have Javi at FC Goa," he said.
"He has worked with some top professionals as well as clubs around the world and has a deep understanding of player training and their needs.
"With the off-season being longer, the pre-season will become even more crucial. And Javi's contribution will be vital to the team's fortunes. He's a great addition to the Gaurs and I'm sure everyone is excited to work with him at the club."
The announcement of Gonzalez follows assistant head coach Clifford Miranda's decision to extend his stay at FC Goa.
Gonzalez has previously worked with La Liga outfit Real Valladolid as well as with Cyprian side AEK Larnaka during their UEFA Europa League qualification campaign.
Most recently, he worked as Director of the Sports Performance Area with the Taiwan national team as part of their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.
FC Goa, had topped the ISL group stage last season, by virtue of which they became the first Indian club to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.
The 2019 Super Cup winners have their task cut out this season with the tough AFC Champions League campaign beckoning.
(Source: FC Goa Media)