FC Goa's Football Schools programme is making dreams come true

Added benefits
Added benefits include opportunities to interact with FC Goa first team players, a fully customised FC Goa kit, along with year-round training by four licensed and professional coaches in Xavier Fernandes, Inacio Madeira, Caliston Fernandes and Nayan Virnodkar.
It is also one of the first such initiatives to issue custom monthly report cards - allowing coaches and parents to establish a strong direct line of communication.
Feedback chance
Through this, the coaches are able to provide feedback on the performance of the kids and share the areas of improvement.
For anyone who is interested in signing up, the programme also offers a one-day free trial. This is meant for children and parents to test out the facilities, coaching and the curriculum before they enroll on a more long term basis.
Grand success
The programme, currently held in North Goa at Bastora, has been a grand success so far, with children showing great interest and enjoying the unique training methods designed by their coaches.
It is temporarily halted under the nation-wide lockdown, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but should be alive and running soon.
Attacking football
The club's philosophy of playing attacking football, being technically proficient and tactically astute is exactly what is being nurtured in all the children that are a part of the programme this season.
The Football Schools motto of 'Learn to play the FC Goa way' is precisely what is being taught to the kids of all ages.