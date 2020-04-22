Football
FC Goa's Football Schools programme is making dreams come true

By
FC Goa
The club's philosophy of playing attacking football is exactly what is being nurtured in all the children. Image: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, April 22: The FC Goa Football Schools Programme launched in October, 2019, continues to be a great stepping stone for young kids by providing them a platform to learn the sport, develop and play the game like favourite Gaurs stars like Mandar Rao Dessai, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello and Manvir Singh.

As of March 2020, more than 29 budding footballers were a part of the Football Schools initiative, and have been reaping the benefits of the programme in its entirety.

The programme includes a specially curated coaching plan set up by the club's Technical Director Derrick Pereira, implemented by a coaching staff handpicked by him, giving the kids a comprehensive training experience.

Added benefits

Added benefits

Added benefits include opportunities to interact with FC Goa first team players, a fully customised FC Goa kit, along with year-round training by four licensed and professional coaches in Xavier Fernandes, Inacio Madeira, Caliston Fernandes and Nayan Virnodkar.

It is also one of the first such initiatives to issue custom monthly report cards - allowing coaches and parents to establish a strong direct line of communication.

Feedback chance

Feedback chance

Through this, the coaches are able to provide feedback on the performance of the kids and share the areas of improvement.

For anyone who is interested in signing up, the programme also offers a one-day free trial. This is meant for children and parents to test out the facilities, coaching and the curriculum before they enroll on a more long term basis.

Grand success

Grand success

The programme, currently held in North Goa at Bastora, has been a grand success so far, with children showing great interest and enjoying the unique training methods designed by their coaches.

It is temporarily halted under the nation-wide lockdown, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but should be alive and running soon.

Attacking football

Attacking football

The club's philosophy of playing attacking football, being technically proficient and tactically astute is exactly what is being nurtured in all the children that are a part of the programme this season.

The Football Schools motto of 'Learn to play the FC Goa way' is precisely what is being taught to the kids of all ages.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
