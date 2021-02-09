FC Goa's soccer camps online aims at Gen Next!

Bengaluru, February 9: The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa's national soccer camps online programme beginning on February 15 is aimed at developing the next generation of footballers.
The programme, which is held with the support of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, offers kids in the 6-18 age group an opportunity to get access to the best in class football coaching and realise their dreams.
It may be recalled in this context that the Gaurs and RB Leipzig partnered earlier this year with the aim of focusing on youth development.
FC Goa's focus on youth development and grassroots is well documented, and this partnership presents an opportunity to exchange ideas and make footballing knowledge more easily accessible.
The online national camp is set to be the first step of this partnership. This is a one-of-a-kind programme where children can learn the basics of football from the comfort of their home in a structured manner.
With a specially curated curriculum, designed by FC Goa Technical Director Derrick Pereira and technical inputs by the RB Leipzig coaches, the programme promises to give an added boost to the development of the player. The aim of the programme is to make quality coaching accessible to children across the country.
"We've started this programme because we want to develop the next generation of footballers in the country," Pereira told FC Goa Media.
"Indian football teams used to struggle against other countries earlier because our players didn't begin playing till they became teenagers, and through this programme, we aim to make sure that kids start playing early and have all the tools to succeed."
By enrolling for the programme, young players will become a part of FC Goa's community and eco-system and going forward will be contacted for nationwide on ground camps and trials.
"We want to get kids attracted to football by introducing them to platforms such as these and get them involved in the basics right from the age of six. It's important that kids have fun with football first and then gradually get introduced to the importance of concepts such as nutrition, training, tactics etc," Pereira added.
(Source: FC Goa Media)