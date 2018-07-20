Football

FC Goa sign Fall from Morocco's Tetouan

Mourtada Fall
Mourtada Fall is a valuable addition to FC Goa

Bengaluru, July 20: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have signed Senegalese central defender Mourtada Fall, who was plying his trade with Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan.

The 6ft 3inch African is a valuable addition to Sergio Lobera's men and is expected to provide much needed strength and height in the Gaurs' back line.

Mourtada is known for his ability to react quickly to make tackles and dispossess opposition forward players.

Additionally, he can pass the ball out of defence and start counter-attacks for his team, aiding in a number of goals for the various teams he has played for throughout his career.

Fall is also a threat to the opposition at set pieces where his height allows him to tower over opposition defenders to win aerial battles, both while attacking and defending. Fall has also represented his national team, Senegal on three occasions.

Fall expressed his delight on being part of the Goa side to play under Lobera with whom he worked in the past in Morocco's Botola League at Tetouan.

"I am very happy to be signing for FC Goa and have heard many great things about the club and fans from Sergio (Lobera). I can't wait to start this new adventure with the Gaurs," he said.

Lobera was all praise for his new signing, saying, "Fall is a powerful centre back and is physically very strong. He is an excellent player who will suit our system of playing the ball out of defence. He will definitely help us improve our game defensively. He is a dedicated and committed player who puts the team first. I know him well from my time in Morocco."

FC Goa had made it to the last-four in the 2017-18 season Chennaiyin FC won.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
