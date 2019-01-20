FC Goa sign Naveen Kumar for rest of ISL season

Goa, Jan 20: FC Goa on Sunday (January 20) announced the signing of Naveen Kumar from Kerala Blasters on a loan deal for the rest of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.
According to the deal between the two ISL teams, goalkeepers Naveen and Lalthuammawia Ralte will be swapping places. Naveen will be re-joining the Gaurs after having helped the team to a semi-final spot in the ISL last season.
Speaking about his return to FC Goa, Naveen said: "I am thrilled to be back with FC Goa. I had a great time last season and I bring with me very positive memories of my time with this great club and its fans.
"The chance to play in this fantastic team and to again work with Sergio Lobera was something I could not turn down. FC Goa gave me a great opportunity last season and I have built on that. I hope I can show our fans why the club wanted to bring me back."
Speaking on Naveen's arrival, Sergio Lobera said, "I am very happy to see Naveen back. He is a player that knows our style of football and for us, it is very important that our goalkeeper is aware of that.
"Additionally, he shares a great camaraderie with the players and that should have a positive impact on the side."