ISL: FC Pune City get Arjun Kapoor on board as co-owner after Hrithik Roshan exit

Pune, October 26: The Rajesh Wadhawan-owned Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City on Thursday (October 26) announced Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as a new co-owner of the club.
Hrithik Roshan was earlier a co-owner for the last three seasons but parted ways with the club in August this year. Team owner Kartik Wadhawan, however, was excited to have Kapoor on his side. "I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Arjun to the FC Pune City family. In Arjun, we not only have a co-owner but also an accomplished football aficionado and a big fan. Combined with his star power, his knowledge and passion of the sport makes him a perfect fit for our club."
Announcing the new co-owner, Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "FC Pune City welcomes Arjun Kapoor as the co-owner of the club. Arjun is not only a youth icon but also a footballer at heart. His passion for the sport is well known and he is a very astute observer of the game. His involvement with the club will surely give an impetus to us to connect with a larger audience across the state as well as nationally."
Pune gets its commander! Welcome @Arjunk26. #BleedOrange #RakhtKesari #ArjunJoinsFCPuneCity pic.twitter.com/kR9atoeIln— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) October 26, 2017
After signing the dotted line, Kapoor said: "I love football and have grown up watching and playing the sport. I still actively play with my friends, who also are co-owners at various clubs in ISL. What FC Pune City as a club is doing with football is tremendous and it seemed a natural fit for me to join them in their endeavour to develop a professional eco-system of football across Maharashtra. Our collective enthusiasm is in creating a special and aspirational football team."
Besides the first team in ISL, FC Pune City is the only club in the league to have a full-fledged residential academy set up and boasts of having three junior teams (U-18; U-16; U-14) and a women's team.