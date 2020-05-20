FC Seoul face action for placing sex dolls in the stands

Bengaluru, May 20: The K League match between FC Seoul and Gwangju at the Seoul World Cup Stadium is in the eye of a storm with the hosts who won the game 1-0 likely to be docked a minimum of five points or face a fine after they allegedly used sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill empty seats.
The K League which was one of the first leagues to resume all over the world following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is using strict guidelines to prevent the spread of virus.
The matches are being played behind closed doors, handshakes are not allowed and those found spitting are also to face action from K League organisers.
In the stadiums, most of which have 40,000 plus capacity, mannequins are placed in the stands to make up for the absence of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
During the match led on May 17, the club placed the dolls, some of which were dressed in the team's colours while others held placards supporting the side. However much to the embarrassment of K League organisers, FC Seoul is alleged to have placed sex dolls as well in the stadium.
The viewers watching on television quickly pointed out that they looked more like sex dolls than mannequins and that some of them were holding placards bearing the name of an adult toy manufacturer.
Though the club apologised later, saying they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier and that they were not aware the dolls were adult products, Yonhap news agency reported that K League's disciplinary committee is looking into the incident and that the club faces severe sanctions.
Gwangju fell to their second consecutive K League 1 defeat, registering just one shot on target as FC Seoul ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Han Chan-Hee's 65th-minute strike in the match, which will now be remembered for all wrong reasons.
(With inputs from Agencies)