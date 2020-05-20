Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FC Seoul face action for placing sex dolls in the stands

By
K League
FC Seoul beat Gwangju in the match marred by a controversy. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 20: The K League match between FC Seoul and Gwangju at the Seoul World Cup Stadium is in the eye of a storm with the hosts who won the game 1-0 likely to be docked a minimum of five points or face a fine after they allegedly used sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill empty seats.

The K League which was one of the first leagues to resume all over the world following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is using strict guidelines to prevent the spread of virus.

The matches are being played behind closed doors, handshakes are not allowed and those found spitting are also to face action from K League organisers.

Coronavirus in sport: K League kicks off without fans

In the stadiums, most of which have 40,000 plus capacity, mannequins are placed in the stands to make up for the absence of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During the match led on May 17, the club placed the dolls, some of which were dressed in the team's colours while others held placards supporting the side. However much to the embarrassment of K League organisers, FC Seoul is alleged to have placed sex dolls as well in the stadium.

The viewers watching on television quickly pointed out that they looked more like sex dolls than mannequins and that some of them were holding placards bearing the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

Though the club apologised later, saying they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier and that they were not aware the dolls were adult products, Yonhap news agency reported that K League's disciplinary committee is looking into the incident and that the club faces severe sanctions.

Gwangju fell to their second consecutive K League 1 defeat, registering just one shot on target as FC Seoul ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Han Chan-Hee's 65th-minute strike in the match, which will now be remembered for all wrong reasons.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More K LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue