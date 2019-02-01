Football

Fenerbahce announce Zajc signing in FIFA Ultimate Team-style unveiling

By
Miha Zajc
Having caught the eye with Empoli in Serie A, Miha Zajc joins Fenerbahce in an attempt to boost their battle against relegation.

London, February 1: Fenerbahce announced their signing of Miha Zajc from Empoli in an Ultimate Team-style unveiling from the FIFA19 video game.

Slovenia international midfielder Zajc has enjoyed a strong season in Serie A this term, scoring three and setting up another trio of goals in 20 appearances for the relegation-threatened side.

The deal is reportedly worth around €10million and the 24-year-old has signed on until 2023.

Fener's announcement video caught the eye of gaming enthusiasts, as it was inspired by unveiling cut-scenes from the Ultimate Team mode on FIFA19.

Zajc joins Fener in the midst of a relegation battle of their own, as they sit just two points above the bottom three in the Turkish Super Lig.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
