Fenerbahce plot January move for Manchester United's Daley Blind

Bengaluru, December 22: Manchester United defender Daley Blind has emerged as a surprise target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce while Italian and Spanish giants Inter Milan and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the situation.
Blind joined Manchester United in 2014 under Louis Van Gaal for £13.8million and played two important seasons under him as a regular starter.
However, after the arrival of new boss Mourinho in the first season, the defender lost his first-team slot and has been limited to a backup role in the left back position. But this season, things have gotten worse for the 27-year-old who has managed to make only 12 appearances in all competitions.
Recently, there have been questions marks raised over the defender's performance and very recently, the 2-1 shocking loss to Championship side Bristol City in the EFL cup has given him lot of stick.
Mourinho also hinted post match that he could see some players lose their chances of playing more minutes in the current team due to the club's early exit from the competition they won last year.
And now according to reports, Mourinho has also told the club officials that they can transfer list the player as he is no longer in his future plans and as per further reports, Fenerbahce have expressed an interest in the out-of-favour Manchester United defender.
The Turkish club who was once managed by his former Dutch manager Dick Advocate had reportedly suggested the club to go for the player and it is believed that the club could come calling with an offer for the player in the January window.
Blind's current deall ends after the season but there is an option in the clause by which United could activate and extend a further year, but it is believed that United are not ready to offer him another extension and will sell the player.
Apart from Fenerbahce, Spanish giants, Barcelona are also believed to be in line for him as they will let go one of their veteran defenders Mascherano in January while high flying Inter Milan are also studying the possibilities in their challenge for Serie A title first time in seven years.