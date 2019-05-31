Football

Ferland Mendy very close to signing for Real Madrid

By
Ferland Mendy (left). Image Courtesy: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 31: After it emerged that Eden Hazard is closer than ever in becoming a Real Madrid player, it looks like Los Blancos are also closing on another signing in the form of Lyon defender Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid endured one of the worst campaigns over a decade and are expected to spend big during the Summer with a number of big-name recruits across a host of different positions.

A left-footed fullback is said to be one of the priorities and they are expected to jump in the market despite Marcelo's availability and Theo Hernandez's return on loan from Real Sociedad.

Madrid have already been linked with Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Alex Grimaldo of Benfica and Bayern Munich ace David Alaba, but the recent report has indicated that Lyon ace Mendy is the player Zidane have locked upon.

Madrid have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Mendy on a number of occasions last season and has been impressed with the left-footed youngster's creativity from the left-side and willingness to move forward and join in with the attack which is similar to Marcelo.

Los Blancos have been eyeing a move for Mendy for a while now but the latest reports have claimed that Zidane’s men have made now made official contact over the past few days and Madrid have been in discussions with Lyon for several weeks hoping to conclude a deal.

Lyon have reportedly demanded around €55 million for their star defender, whilst Real Madrid have only offered €35 million. But it seems that it is only a matter of time before an agreement takes places.

The 23-year-old has made 79 appearances for the French club since his 2017 move from Le Havre and has been called up to the France national team recently. He has also been linked to a switch to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain but Los Blancos are hoping to use the lure of French manager Zinedine Zidane to wrap up the deal.

This, however, would not be a piece of good news for another youngster Sergio Reguilon after his breakout season. The Castilla product had been a breakthrough last year and one of the few bright spots in a dark season. However, as per reports, the youngster is not fancied by Zidane yet and thus could allow him to leave on loan to gain experience.

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

