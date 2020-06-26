FIFA comes out with a big COVID-19 relief plan

Bengaluru, June 26: Football's global governing body (FIFA) chief Gianni Infantino said it had agreed a $1.5 billion relief plan to help deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the sport.
As per the plan, FIFA will dip into its reserves to provide national federations with a number of grants and interest-free loans to cope with budget hits.
FIFA had already provided the immediate release of all funds from its Forward projects and given the green light for such grants to be used for COVID-19 relief plans - with a minimum of 50 per cent of released funds to be allocated to women's football.
The third stage of the plans, unanimously backed by the FIFA Council, allows for a universal solidarity grant of $1 million to all national associations with an additional $500,000 specifically for women's football.
Each regional confederation will receive a grant of $2 million.
The Football Association's will be able to apply for loans, amounting to up to 35 per cent of their audited, annual revenues up to a maximum of $5 million with confederations able to request up to $4 million.
"Both grants and loans can be directed by member associations to the wider football community in their respective territories, including clubs, players, leagues, or others that have been affected by COVID," said Infantino.
The FIFA chief added that there would be strict controls on the use of funds, audit requirements, as well as clear loan repayment conditions.
Olli Rehn, the deputy chairman of the FIFA Governance Committee, who is Governor of the Bank of Finland and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, will head a committee set up to administer the funds.
The council also backed changes to the calendar to support confederations' desires to extend international breaks to allow for fixture congestion and rearranged matches.
Infantino said no decision has yet to be taken on the rescheduling of the new FIFA Club World Cup tournament which has been postponed from July 2021 due to the postponement of Euro 2020 and the Copa America.
(With inputs from Agencies)