Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA kicks off U-17 Women's World Cup inspection in Kolkata

By Pti
FIFA kicks off U-17 Womens World Cup inspection in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 26: An eight-member FIFA delegation on Tuesday arrived in the city for an official inspection to evaluate the progress and preparations for the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

Ahead of the inspection, Project Lead of U-17 Women's World Cup, Oliver Vogt said, "We are looking forward to seeing how things are shaping up. We saw the potential of football in India in 2017 with the men's edition, and understand how big a success it was here in Kolkata."

The FIFA and LOC delegation will inspect the stadium and training sites in Kolkata on Wednesday, and follow it up with an inspection in Guwahati on Thursday.

"We are confident that every stakeholder will work hard to ensure the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is a success and that the tournament also makes its mark in the history of women's football.

"In this visit, besides the infrastructure of the stadium and training sites, we are interested to see the plans that the different venues have for the further development of women's football in the country."

The tournament will be held from November 2 to 21 next year.

More FIFA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: GOA 0 - 1 JAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 20:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue