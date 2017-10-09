FIFA U-17 World Cup: India colts get inspired by former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath

New Delhi, Oct 9: Former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who in his heydeys was being called 'Comeback Man', has given a pep talk to India Under-17 football team ahead of their all-important match.
Nobody had guessed he would be seen in the same hotel where Indian football team has been staying in the ongoing under-17 World Cup.
The 67-year old former cricketer had come to Team India’s hotel in New Delhi on Sunday (October 8) to attend a personal function. All of a sudden during the lunch session, manager of the Indian football squad noticed him and requested him to join the young Indian footballers.
After having watched him Abhishek Yadav, team director of Indian boys, also invited him for lunch on the behalf of All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Amarnath had accepted the invitation and joined the Indian boys. But the lunch session finally turned out an important motivational class for the boys like Komal Thatal, skipper Amarjit Singh, Suresh Singh.
According to sources close to the Indian team, Amarnath told them, “In my cricket career I had been omitted from Indian team so many times. But I never used to get upset by sticking to those omissions. Rather, I always looked forward to my next matches in the domestic cricket.
"I knew I would again be called by the selectors if I perform. That happened often. It was the fact that I was axed from the team for several times. But at the same time, it was also a fact that nobody in Indian cricket in my time, had returned to the squad the way I did. So boys do not look back. Do not get upset by after your loss in the first match.”
Amarnath also pointed out at the positive side of their performance against the USA in the under-17 World Cup group league match while talking to the boys.
He said, “Think only about the positive part from your performance against the USA. That will give you boost.”
Sources close to Team India revealed that the boys, who had lunch with Amarnath, were thrilled after the session. India will play its all-important game against Columbia on Monday to keep themselves in the race for qualification to the knock-out phase of the World Cup.