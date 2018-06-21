FIFA WC 2018 Live: Denmark eye full points against Australia

Moscow, June 21: HALF-TIME: Denmark 1 vs Australia 1
40 Minutes: Australia are level here 1-1 (39th Minute) after VAR gets them a penalty. Mile Jedinak converts the kick easily. It was the 12th time he took penalty for Australia and has never missed even once. Penalty was awarded after Yussuf Poulsen's arm touched the ball inside the box rather inadvertently.
30 Minutes: Australia made couple of good runs through Kruse and Leckie but Denmark have not yielded.
20 Minutes: Denmark are slightly ahead at this stage because of their superior midfield - stringing together a number of passes.
10 Minutes: This is a fast paced match with both the teams looking for goals. Though Denmark is 1-0 up, Australia have also created four corners already.
7th Minute: Denmark goes 1-0 up through a wonderful Eriksen goal.
Tomi Juric and Australia are still confident of progressing to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia after the Socceroos almost shocked France on matchday one.
Bert van Marwijk's players were unfortunate to step off the field emptyhanded in Kazan, where Australia were beaten 2-1 by an underwhelming France side in Group C last week.
VAR came to the aid of Les Bleus in controversial circumstances as Antoine Griezmann converted a second-half penalty following a challenge from Josh Risdon, while goal-line technology sealed Australia's fate after an impressive performance against the World Cup contenders.
FIXTURE | LIVE SCORE | POINTS TABLE
Australia showed they can match it with the best as they prepare to face Denmark in Samara on Thursday and striker Juric remains optimistic about the Socceroos' chances of advancing.
The teams for #DENAUS are in! 👀— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018
Score prediction?
"I think Mark van Bommel got a text message from one of his former team-mates, Thiago Silva, complimenting us on how well we played against a top opposition," said Juric, who started on the bench last time out having struggled with a knee problem heading into the World Cup. "Everything is still up in the air and up for grabs and I am very positive about our chances of progressing through this group."
Depending on the result from France's match against Peru, Denmark could seal their place in the last 16. Denmark were far from convincing but managed to walk away with a 1-0 win over Peru, who ended their 36-year absence from the World Cup.
A counter-attack and Yussuf Poulsen's swift finish gave Denmark all three points after Peru missed a first-half penalty, while the entertaining South Americans enjoyed countless opportunities against the Danes.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends