FIFA WC 2018 Semifinals Highlights: France outwit Belgium to enter final

Samuel Umtiti of France scores against Belgium
Samuel Umtiti of France scores against Belgium

St Petersburg, July 10: The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus has just quaked the world. Now, let's move on to the FIFA World Cup 2018 and in the first semifinals France will take on Belgium.

Here MyKhel brings you the live action from a match that is expected to be racy and classy at the same time.

01:41 am

Good night/Good morning from the MyKhel team as we are ending the live coverage here. France are in final. We will be back with England vs Croatia tomorrow. But don't run away, stay on to read full report and comments. CIAO CIAO!

01:36 am

ROBERTO MARTINEZ: Belgium coach says: “It was a question of details. Unfortunately for us the difference was a deadball situation. The game was very close, very tight. It was going to be decided by whoever could find that final touch in the box or a bit of luck in front of goal. The effort from the players was magnificent, I couldn’t ask for more. In football you have to understand there are winners and losers but if you are going to lose, you do it while giving everything … Now we need to get rid of this disappointment and make sure we finish on a high. These players don’t deserve to leave the tournament with a bad taste."

01:29 am

ALL OVER! France are into World Cup 2018 final with a 1-0 win over Belgium. They will face either England or Croatia for title on Sunday

01:18 am

We have 6 minutes of added time

01:03 am

France have gone a bit defensive after that goal, happy to sit back and defend and they are doing a pretty good job too. So far

12:54 am

Dries Mertens has played in a couple of wonderful crosses for Belgium and Fellaini's header went wide and only by just

12:46 am

JEEZ!!! That was sublime couple of minutes from France. Mbappe played an outrageous backheel to find Giroud and just that a goal eluded him again! But Mbappe U BEAUTY

12:41 am

GOOAL. FRANCE 1-0 UP through Samuel Umtiti, the defender of France and Barcelona. And he outjumped Fellaini, no mean achievement - to score off a Griezmann corner kick

12:34 am

The second half is on and Belgium begin the action

12:18 am

PEEEP! It's half time in St Petersburg and the score is 0-0

12:04 am

After 30 minutes, France suddenly look sharper and only if Giroud had some more luck and aim inside the box

12:04 am

11:54 pm

Alderwerield nearly scored for Belgium but for a wonderful save by French keeper Hugo Lloris

11:49 pm

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer still figures in talks. While on the field it's France is in possession

10:59 pm

Both teams have arrived at the St Petersburg stadium and match is some 30 minutes away

Both teams have hit men and creative talents in abundance and stay tuned.

FullTime: FRA 1 - 0 BEL
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 22:48 [IST]
