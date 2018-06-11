FIFA World Cup 2018: Deschamps sounds transfer warning to Griezmann, Lemar ahead of WC

London, June 11: The France squad is probably the strongest in terms of depth at the World Cup. A team that leaves out Dimitri Payet, Anthony Martial and Kingsley Coman out of their squad is the strongest. However, Deschamps is wary of the strength at his disposal and doesn’t want anything to hamper his 23-man squad.
Reportedly, the France coach has sounded a warning to highly speculated transfer targets Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar. The Atletico Madrid and Monaco stars are very much on the radar of top teams. While Griezmann is bound to local rivals Barcelona, Lemar is a wanted man by Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico and Bayern Munich.
Apparently, Deschamps wants Griezmann and Thomas Lemar to clarify their futures so they can be fully concentrated on France duty. Griezmann’s rumours had hit the slack after Atletico’s Europa League triumph, but fellow countryman and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele urged him to join the Catalans, which made the speculations pick pace again.
According to the French media, Deschamps has given the duo the ultimatum because he doesn't want the speculation about their future to affect the camp during the finals.
Deschamps, who has just renewed his contract with France, wants complete calm among the squad. The ultimatum runs until Sunday, one day after France's friendly against the United States, their final game before the World Cup.
Now that the France squad have reached Russia, the decision needs to be quick. Although Barcelona have only until July 1 to decide a transfer fee, Griezmann has lesser time. The Sunday Times report that Lemar could possibly join Chelsea or Liverpool this week itself.
With Liverpool’s deal for Fekir falling out, they can shift focus on the 22-year old. Chelsea too are considering their midfield options with Jeanne Michael Seri and Thomas Lemar as top targets.
