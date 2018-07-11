FIFA World Cup 2018: England 1 - 2 Croatia - Mandzukic goal sets up Croatia final with France

Moscow, July 11: England's bid to qualify for the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 1966 were hampered by Croatia, who won 2-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. Croatia, who had never reached the final before, rallied from a goal down to beat England.

Kieran Trippier gave England the lead from a free-kick in the fifth minute. But England stood back and defended that goal instead of going for home. Ivan Perisic struck the equaliser in the 68th minute and pushed the game into extra time, the third time that Croatia has played 120 minutes of football. Even as England players couldn't keep up, Mario Mandzukic zoomed in to score Croatia's second and Zlatko Dalic's men held on for the win.

Didier Deschamps' France await Croatia in the final on July 15 at the same venue. England will battle it out with Belgium for the third spot at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Saint Petersburg on July 14.