FIFA World Cup 2018: France Vs Denmark, Live Updates: Danes need at least a draw to enter last 16

Moscow, June 26: Denmark face France needing a point from their final game here on Tuesday (June 26) to be sure of a place in the last 16, as they bid to reach the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.
A draw at the Luzhniki Stadium will be enough for Denmark, for whom William Kvist is fit, to join France in the knockout stages. But Denmark coach Age Hareide has said the Danes would go in search of victory, resisting the dangerous temptation to look to settle for a draw.
Australia's Corentin Tolisso says he has learned from the mistakes he made in France's opening World Cup match against Australia and hopes to get another chance to impress when Les Bleus face Denmark.
The Bayern Munich midfielder started against the Socceroos but was hauled off with 12 minutes to go, just three minutes before France netted the winner via an Aziz Behich own goal.
He was subsequently left out for the 1-0 defeat of Peru with Blaise Matuidi coming in and impressing with an energetic display as Didier Deschamps' men secured their place in the last 16. Although he understands why Matuidi got the nod, Tolisso remains optimistic he will win his place back for Les Bleus' final Group C encounter in Moscow.
Denmark would qualify regardless of how they fare against France if Australia fail to beat Peru in the other group match in Sochi. Hareide admitted he and his coaching staff would be keeping an eye on proceedings in the Black Sea resort.
