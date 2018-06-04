FIFA World Cup 2018: Group G analysis (Belgium, Panama, England, Tunisia)

Bengaluru, June 4: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than 10 days when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.
The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.
Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.
Group G
Countries: Belgium, Panama, England, Tunisia
Fixtures: Belgium vs Panama at 8.30 pm IST on June 18 (Sochi)
Tunisia vs England at 11.30 pm IST on June 18 (Volgograd)
Belgium vs Tunisia at 5.30 pm IST on June 23 (Moscow Spartak)
England vs Panama at 5.30 pm IST on June 24 (Nizhny Novgorod)
Panama vs Tunisia at 11.30 pm IST on June 28 (Saransk)
England vs Belgium at 11.30 pm IST on June 28 (Kaliningrad)
Key game: England vs Belgium
Interesting battles: Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium) vs Roman Torres (Panama)
Harry Kane (England) vs Toby Alderweireld (Belgium)
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) vs Kyle Walker (England)
Group predictor: Belgium are clearly the favourites in this group for they have an abundance of talent with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and others in their ranks. The 'dark horses' of every tournament will hope to put their poor international outings behind them and rise to the occasion in Russia. Given they will face a feeble challenge in their first two games against newbies Panama and mysterious Tunisia, Belgium will hope to pick two wins out of two before they face England for the top spot in the group.
There's no dearth of talent in Gareth Southgate's England too. The old and unshakeable members like Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have made way for a young and energetic side that will be led by Tottenham striker Harry Kane. However, the weight of expectations could work against England, who could succumb to Belgium in the final group game.
Panama have made the World Cup for the first time but unfortunately, the two European giants in the group will make their progress to the knockout stages difficult.
Tunisia's last appearance in the World Cup came back in 2006 in Germany. They have just one win in the World Cup competition and that was their first-ever game way back in 1978. Their goal would be to at least pull off a victory against Panama in the group.
Group picks: Belgium to top table, England second. Panama and Tunisia to battle it out for the last two spots.
