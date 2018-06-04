Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Guerrero leads Peru's final World Cup squad

Posted By:
Paolo Guerrero has been named in the final squad of Peru
Paolo Guerrero has been named in the final squad of Peru

Lima, June 4: Peru have named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup, with star striker Paolo Guerrero included.

The 34-year-old had looked set to miss the tournament when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) extended a doping ban to 14 months following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

FIFA 2018 WC: FIXTURES | GUERRERO CLEARED | GERMANY OMITS SANE

However, a Swiss tribunal agreed to suspend the punishment temporarily while it considers an appeal from the striker, leaving him clear to play at the finals in Russia.

Guerrero is the most recognisable name in a squad that also includes Andre Carillo, who is on loan at Watford, Lokomotiv Moscow forward Jefferson Farfan and Renato Tapia of Feyenoord.

Peru begin their World Cup campaign against Denmark on June 16, before facing France and Australia.

Peru's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Carlos Caceda (Deportivo Municipal), Jose Carvallo (Universidad Tecnica de Cajamarca), Pedro Gallese (veracruz); Luis Advincula (Lobos BUAP), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Christian Ramos (Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Nilson Loyola (FBC Melgar), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla); Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Pedro Aquino (Leon), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz); Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andre Carrillo (Watford), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia).

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue