Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Khazri and Abdennour lead Tunisia's squad

Posted By:
Wahbi Khazri of Rennes (on loan from Sunderland) will be Tunisias biggest star at the FIFA World Cup
Wahbi Khazri of Rennes (on loan from Sunderland) will be Tunisia's biggest star at the FIFA World Cup

Tunis, June 2: Wahbi Khazri and Aymen Abdennour are among the star names included in Tunisia's final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Coach Nabil Maaloul is without forward Youssef Msakni due to injury, with Bilel Mohsni among those cut from the preliminary group.

Tunisia team analysis

Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane is the only Premier League player included in the group, which is drawn mainly from African, Saudi Arabian and French clubs.

Tunisia, at the tournament for the first time since 2006, open their World Cup campaign against England on June 16, before going on to face Belgium and Panama in Group G.

Tunisia's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Mouez Hassen (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten);

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Gent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek);

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice);

Strikers: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, on loan from Sunderland)

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue