Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Portugal vs Morocco

Posted By:
Cristiano Ronaldo
All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo once again

Bengaluru, June 20: Portugal hang on to the 1-0 lead against Morocco, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth-minute header, in the Group B encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

It was the Real Madrid star's fourth goal of the tournament following his hat-trick against Spain as he has now scored most international goals (85) than any other European player in football history.

The Portuguese talisman also became the second player from his country to score at least four goals in a World Cup after the legendary Eusebio, who netted nine in 1966.

He is now second place on the all-time international top scorer list behind Iran's Ali Daei, who has scored 109 goals.

It has been 32 years since Portugal faced Morocco in a World Cup tie. That was the only time the teams had met each other. Then Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stages of the 1986 Mexico World Cup. It was Morocco's first win at the tournament.

Much has changed now. Portugal have lost only one of their last 10 World Cup group games (0-4 v Germany in 2014), winning five and drawing the other four.

1
958031

Infact, they have have not lost against a non-European nation at the World Cup since June 2002, when they were beaten 1-0 by South Korea.

Live score | Preview

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had opted to pair Goncalo Guedes with Ronaldo from kick-off in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain in Sochi, where the captain of the Euro 2016 winners netted a stunning 88th-minute free-kick to deny one of the favourites, who were reeling from the shock sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Ronaldo, 33, became the oldest scorer of a hat-trick in World Cup history and just the fourth player to find the back of the net at four different editions of the tournament and will once again be the cynsore of all eyes on Wednesday.

Portugal Team Analysis | Morocco Team Analysis

Morocco are playing without Nordin Amrabat due to concussion sustained in their agonising 0-1 loss to Iran.

Sometimes it's hard to remember there are 10 other players on the field making Portugal tick when Ronaldo enjoys one of his serial dates with destiny.

He may have lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy in Paris two years ago, but after suffering a knee injury early in the final, the extraordinarily driven attacker will be determined to finally make his mark on the World Cup.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: PRT 1 - 0 MRC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue