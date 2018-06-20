FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Portugal vs Morocco

Bengaluru, June 20: Portugal hang on to the 1-0 lead against Morocco, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth-minute header, in the Group B encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.
It was the Real Madrid star's fourth goal of the tournament following his hat-trick against Spain as he has now scored most international goals (85) than any other European player in football history.
The Portuguese talisman also became the second player from his country to score at least four goals in a World Cup after the legendary Eusebio, who netted nine in 1966.
He is now second place on the all-time international top scorer list behind Iran's Ali Daei, who has scored 109 goals.
It has been 32 years since Portugal faced Morocco in a World Cup tie. That was the only time the teams had met each other. Then Morocco beat Portugal 3-1 in the group stages of the 1986 Mexico World Cup. It was Morocco's first win at the tournament.
Much has changed now. Portugal have lost only one of their last 10 World Cup group games (0-4 v Germany in 2014), winning five and drawing the other four.
Infact, they have have not lost against a non-European nation at the World Cup since June 2002, when they were beaten 1-0 by South Korea.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos had opted to pair Goncalo Guedes with Ronaldo from kick-off in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain in Sochi, where the captain of the Euro 2016 winners netted a stunning 88th-minute free-kick to deny one of the favourites, who were reeling from the shock sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.
Ronaldo, 33, became the oldest scorer of a hat-trick in World Cup history and just the fourth player to find the back of the net at four different editions of the tournament and will once again be the cynsore of all eyes on Wednesday.
Morocco are playing without Nordin Amrabat due to concussion sustained in their agonising 0-1 loss to Iran.
Sometimes it's hard to remember there are 10 other players on the field making Portugal tick when Ronaldo enjoys one of his serial dates with destiny.
He may have lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy in Paris two years ago, but after suffering a knee injury early in the final, the extraordinarily driven attacker will be determined to finally make his mark on the World Cup.
