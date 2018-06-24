FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Japan 1 - Senegal 1: Inui draws Japan level

Ekaterinburg, June 24: World Cup workers at the Ekaterinburg Arena may be able to put their feet up on Sunday as Japan and Senegal roll into town for their Group H meeting. Both sides come into the clash high on confidence following 2-1 victories over Colombia and Poland respectively, meaning another success will all-but guarantee a spot in the second round.
And it was not just on the field that the two nations earned praise following their opening wins, as their supporters took the time to clean up the rubbish around them after the games in Saransk and Moscow, making life easier for the volunteers in those stadiums.
M'Baye Niang scored what proved to be a decisive second for Senegal against Poland in sneaky fashion, returning to the field following an injury just in time to capitalise on a mix-up between Grzegorz Krychowiak and Wojciech Szczesny to round the keeper and score.
After netting his first international goal, the forward was quick to turn his attention to a meeting with the Blue Samurai as Senegal look to reach the last 16 in only their second appearance at the finals.
"My benefit, of which you speak, is the work of a whole group," Niang said. "We must not give up and we must continue to work. Nothing is yet acquired, we must continue to work to achieve our goal.”
Japan were aided by a third-minute red card for Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in their opening fixture, and defender Yuto Nagatomo believes he and his team-mates must be wary of Senegal's threat on the counter. "Their speed and physicality is something I expected, but what stood out was their discipline," he said.
"They moved as a connected unit, with every piece interlocking. "There is an impression sometimes that African teams, while having great individual talent, have a weakness when it comes to organisation, but there is little sign of that . Everyone has a high awareness of defence and they are outstanding on the counter-attack."
