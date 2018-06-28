FIFA World Cup 2018: Marcus, the pig, is the latest sensation after Achilles, the cat

New Delhi, June 28: Making predictions have become an integral part of the modern-day games and it's not only the television pundits and laymen who hog the limelight with them. In fact, predictions made by mystic animals become the talk of the town whenever events like FIFA World Cups are played.
Prophecies made by animals sound more convincing because these innocent beings have nothing to do with the materialist world of humans.
Remember, Paul the Octopus, which became an instant hit after being purportedly used to predict the results of 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa? In Brazil 2014, it was 'Big Head' the turtle which hogged the limelight.
Even this year, Achilles, the cat, from Russia became an overnight sensation after it predicted hosts Russia as the winners in the inaugural FIFA World Cup 2018 match against Saudi Arabia.
Now, another psychic animal has joined this list and it is a micro pig from Heage, Derbyshire. This pig has predicted the four semifinalists for this year's FIFA World Cup and surprisingly there's no England in its prophecy.
As per a BBC report, the pig with 'special powers' named Mystic Marcus did it by eating apples marked with the flags of all 32 participating teams.
The pig breeder said: "Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they're gifted with special powers, so maybe that's where it comes from."
He correctly predicted the outcome of the 2014 Fifa World Cup, the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump's election, said owner Juliette Stevens.
This time the micro pig has chosen Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay when it ate all 28 marked appeals leaving behind these four.
However, Mystic Marcus' prediction has gone wrong as Nigeria have already been knocked out of the competition after being defeated by Argentina 2-1 in their last group-stage match.
'Achilles' the cat's latest prediction has also gone wrong as it too predicted that Nigeria will knock Argentina out, only to be proven wrong.
Achilles, who lives in St Petersburg's Hermitage museum, is deaf, something his minders say means he will not be easily distracted by onlookers while making his prediction.
