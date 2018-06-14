FIFA World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah almost certain to play against Uruguay

Moscow, June 14: Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has recovered from a shoulder injury and will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay, said coach Hector Cuper on Thursday (June 14).
"I can almost assure you 100 per cent that he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute," Cuper said prior to of Friday's Group A match.
The 25-year-old injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat against the Real Madrid on May 26 and has not played since.
The Liverpool forward, who scored 44 goals last season, has had his fitness for the tournament in doubt since the showpiece match. Fans have been in suspense before Egypt's first World Cup finals in 28 years, but now they can at least know their star player will appear.
"We're trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the options to play or not. I know Salah very well, he's not fearful. We always know we're running a risk when playing a match, that's something we can't hide," said Cooper.
"But if he does decide to play he'll have full guarantees on his physical condition and I'm sure he will be fine. And if it does turn out there's an issue at the last minute we'll consider it and see if it can be resolved," he said.
