FIFA World Cup 2018: Player to watch: David De Gea, Spain's most bankable custodian

Bengaluru, June 10: David de Gea is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and he will start as the first-choice goalkeeper for Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2018.
Following their unceremonious exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Spanish side would be banking upon the Manchester United custodian to maintain clean sheets for them in as many games as possible.
De Gea was picked up in the Spanish squad in the previous World Cup, as a third-choice goalkeeper behind Iker Casillas and Pepe Reina, but couldn't make his cut to the final eleven in Rio.
This time around, he's tipped to be as Spain's first-choice keeper when they start their campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Kazan.
The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who's currently valued at 70 million euros, has helped Spain's Under-17 team win the 2007 European Championship and finish second at the 2007 World Cup.
He was the captain for the Spain Under-21 national team that won the European Championship in 2011 and 2013, and also competed in the 2012 London Olympics. His experience of leading Spain's youth teams and 300-plus Premier League appearances would keep him in good stead.
Popular for his style of play:
The Spaniard, who is popular for his elegant and athletic display of play, is particularly famous for his outstanding reflexes, agility, and shot-stopping ability between the posts, which enable him to produce acrobatic dives and spectacular saves.
Wembley is so special. Amazing atmosphere, great game... and through to the final!!!! 💪🏻🔴— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 21, 2018
Wembley es especial. Gran ambiente, gran partido... a la final!!!! 👹 #FACup pic.twitter.com/J1U2ou1fty
His athleticism and agility near the lines would give the opposition strikers a hard time. His excellent ball control, vision, and distribution with either foot enables him to start attacking plays from the back.
Four Player of the year awards in five years:
De Gea has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award four times in the last five years after winning the Premier League Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets.
The 6'4'' goalkeeper has equalled the record for most saves in a Premier League game, by posting the joint highest tally in the last 14 years. The goalie recorded 14 saves against Arsenal and helped his side to a vital 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium in the 2017-18 season. He maintained 18 clean sheets during that season.
👏 #PL clean sheet No.18 of the season means @D_DeGea wins his 1st @CadburyUK Golden Glove award 👏 pic.twitter.com/0vooiAKonE— Premier League (@premierleague) May 10, 2018
De Gea is also known for his leadership skills, consistency, composure, leadership, and his positional sense makes him a dynamic player.
In the early phase of his career, the Spaniard faced difficulties in defending high balls but showed rapid improvements in his aerial skills, handling, command of his area, decision making and ability to come out and claim crosses after gaining experience and developing physically.
Even the World Cup and European Championship-winning coach Vincente del Bosque has termed him a 'complete keeper'.
One more time.... THANKS 😁🏆 pic.twitter.com/UYCCtFt2gT— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 1, 2018
"David is a really complete keeper. He plays well with his feet, which is important. He is improving and will be better. He's been playing for five or six years in Manchester, that's a huge learning experience, same with the national squad," claimed the former Spain coach del Bosque.
De Gea optimistic about his team's progress:
"We have come off the back of a really excellent qualification campaign, and now it's time for the best bit to get started. So now for the good bit, the World Cup tournament itself, and let's enjoy it and take things game by game and try and perform well and hopefully have a real go at it and maybe even win the World Cup," the Manchester United 'keeper told MUTV.
"It's something really special, being able to pull on the Spanish national team shirt in a World Cup," added De Gea.
Gran partido y ambientazo! Gracias! 🙌🏻❤️ @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/tFvcM6nSgp— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 27, 2018
Coach Julen Lopetegui would hope De Gea recovers from the rare error he committed against Switzerland in the international friendly as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.
Strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva from Portugal, Sardar Azmoun from Iran are going to give a tough time to him.
Probable contender for Golden Glove:
De Gea is going to be a top contender for the Golden Glove apart from Allison Becker (Brazil), Andre Ter Stegan/Manuel Neuer (Germany).
