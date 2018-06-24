FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Poland 0 Colombia 1

Kazan, June 24: Yerry Mina puts Colombia 1-0 up at the break to put Poland on the brink of FIFA World Cup 2018 in a crucial Group H match in Kazan Arena on Sunday (June 24).
Half-Time: Yerry Mina's well-placed header off a lovely James Rodriguez ball in the 40th minute is the difference between Poland and Colombia at the break at Kazan Arena, after a half of football that has seen Robert Lewandowski mostly neutralised by the opposition.
Juan Cuadrado was just one of several standouts in what has been an enterprising performance by the South Americans - and as it stands, they will be eliminating Adam Nawalka's side from the World Cup.
39 MIN Goal! Poland 0, Colombia 1. Yerry Mina gives Colombia the lead via header after a corner assisted by James Rodriguez.
Here is how the two sides line up:
Poland: Szczesny, Pazdan, Bednarek, Bereszynski, Piszczek, Goralski, Rybus, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Kownacki
Colombia: Ospina, Arias, Mina, Mojica, Sanchez, Barrios, Aguilar, James, Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao
Senegal and Japan met each other three hours earlier and a 2-2 draw in that clash meant a defeat for either Colombia or Poland would result in their elimination.
Jose Pekerman's side came into the tournament as strong favourites to win, but Carlos Sanchez was sent off in the third minute of the 2-1 loss to Japan to ensure a miserable start. That result, coupled with Poland's defeat by the same scoreline to Senegal, means the two sides find themselves in a precarious position.
Pekerman as expected altered his setup a little, with reintroduction of James Rodriguez who is welcomed back into the starting XI by Colombia in a significant boost to their chances.
Poland are planning to be ready to face the Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, though, with assistant coach Hubert Malowiejski fully aware attempting to keep him quiet will be "key". While, Adam Nawalka was hopeful defender Kamil Glik will return to the pitch against Colombia, but the defender failed a fitness test.
Glik missed their first game due a shoulder injury, which he sustained in a game of football-volleyball in training at the start of June.
