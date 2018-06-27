FIFA World Cup 2018: Reason why final group stage matches being held at the same time

New Delhi, June 27: Millions of football fans were in a state of confusion on Monday (June 25) when two European football powerhouses, Spain and Portugal, were playing their final group stage games in the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the same time.
Perfectly summing up the state of fans, who were constantly switching channels to follow both the games, a social media update read, "3 matches going on: Spain - Morocco, Portugal - Iran & Viewers - TV Remote."
Many fans complained about the same and questioned FIFA's decision of scheduling two games at the same time. It is not callousness or error on the part of FIFA, in fact, there is a 36-year-old reason behind the decision to hold final group stage matches at the same time.
The same-time schedule for both group matches is due to an infamous incident that occurred in Gijon, Spain in the 1982 World Cup finals. That incident is remembered as 'Disgrace of Gijon'.
Disgrace of Gijon
In 1982, debutants Algeria had finished their Group 2 game against Chile a day before West Germany and Austria - which was the last game of the group stage. As Algeria had already defeated West Germany and Chile in the league stage they were assured of a berth in the knockout stages with four points.
With the outcome of that match already decided, a win by one or two goals for West Germany would result in both Germany and Austria qualifying at the expense of Algeria. West Germany took a lead in the first 10 minutes but they hardly took any chances for the remaining 80 minutes neither did Austria tried to breach their opponent's defence.
Frustrated with the lack of sportsmanship from both the teams, the commentators advised the viewers to switch off their televisions. With the scoreline being 1-0, West Germany and Austria qualified for the next stage and many felt that the two teams deliberately denied Algeria entry in the next round.
Algerian officials cried foul play and accused the two teams of match-fixing, but FIFA ruled that neither team broke any rules.
However, to avoid any chances of match-fixing in the future, World Cup has been holding final group stage matches at the same time.
