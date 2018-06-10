FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 titles for Brazil, 16 goals by Klose - records and stats you need to know

Bengaluru, June 10: We are now just a couple of days away from witnessing one of the biggest events in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
This will be the 21st edition of the World Cup, the first one of which started way back in 1930. Thirty-two teams have qualified for the final stages in Russia and like all the previous years, the battle for the world title will be intense.
Whether it's a great goal or a team display, every edition of the World Cup has seen some record broken or a new thing achieved.
From the best teams of the World Cup to the best individual display, we have put together some of the best records below:
Germany 🇩🇪 100%
Argentina 🇦🇷 80%
Brazil 🇧🇷 75%
France 🇫🇷 50%
Rep of Ireland 🇮🇪 50%
Costa Rica 🇨🇷 50%
Netherlands 🇳🇱 33%
Spain 🇪🇸 33%
Italy 🇮🇹 25%
England 🏴 0% pic.twitter.com/mJS7KGLPYn
The South American giants Brazil have won the most World Cups among all the football-playing nations. The Selecao have won it 5 times previously in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Second in the list are Germany (includes West Germany) and Italy, who have won it four times each.
The Selecao also hold the record of most wins in World Cup matches. Over the 20 editions, the Latin American side have secured 70 wins.
Brazil is the only team to feature in all World Cups held so far. The Selecao will compete for the World Cup title for the record 21st time.
Four-time winners Germany hold the record of appearing in most finals of the World Cup. They have four runners-up medals, which means they have appeared in the final on eight occasions.
Uruguay and Italy both own the record to win the World Cup in their first-ever appearance. The South American side won the first World Cup ever held in 1930, while Italy won it in 1934.
In the 1954 edition of the World Cup, Hungary, led by legendary keeper Ferenc Puskas, scored the most number of goals in a single tournament. They scored 27 goals in just 5 matches.
The Portugal vs Netherlands game in 2006 saw the most red cards awarded in a single game. Both teams saw two red cards each.
Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the record of scoring the most number of goals in the World Cup final stages - 16. The forward, who this year will be seen as the assistant coach of the German team, achieved the feat during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil by surpassing Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Germany's Gerd Muller (14).
Argentina's Just Fontaine scored a total of 13 goals in six matches during the 1958 World Cup.
Brazil legend Pele has won the most number of World Cups - three. The former Santos player won two back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962 and missed out in 1966 (England). But the edition following that, Pele once again led Brazil to the World Cup title in 1970.
Pele also holds the record of being the youngest ever player to win and score in a World Cup. The legendary forward achieved the feat when he was aged 17 years, 7 months and 27 days.
Cameroon's legendary attacker Roger Milla holds the record as the oldest player to score in a World Cup match. He scored against Russia aged 42 years, 1 month and 8 days in 1994.
Legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and France's World Cup winner Fabian Barthez both hold the record of keeping the most clean sheets - 10.
Brazil's legendary right-back Cafu has played the most finals of a World Cup. He won it twice in 1994 and 2002, but lost in 1998.
Germany's Lothar Matthaeus, Mexico's Antonio Carbajal and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon all have been in five editions of World Cups, which is a record.
France's Lucien Laurent became the first ever scorer in a World Cup game when in 1930 he opened the account against Mexico after 19 minutes.
Russian footballer Oleg Salenko scored a record five goals in a group-stage match against Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup, which also eventually helped him bag the Golden Boot as the joint-top goalscorer of the campaign.
Retired Turkish forward Hakan Sukur scored the fastest ever goal in a World Cup when he opened the account just after 11 seconds against South Korea in 2002.
