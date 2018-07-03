FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Sweden vs Switzerland

Saint Petersburg, July 3: Sweden take on Switzerland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Tuesday (July 3) with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals up for grabs.
The Swiss got into the last-16 clash having finished runners-up to Brazil in Group E. While, the Swedes finished top of Group F despite losing to defending champions Germany.
Switzerland come into this match with a phenomenal record, they have lost just one of their last 25 matches, but Sweden have not lost to the Swiss in their last three meetings.
The key battles tonight will be between Shaqiri and Granqvist. The Swiss winger has huge expectations on his shoulders.
50 - This will be Sweden's 50th game at the World Cup finals; only Mexico (57) have played more without ever winning the competition. Bridesmaids. #SWE #SUI #SWESUI #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KTcxapgduM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2018
Switzerland make four changes to their side from the last game. Captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar are both suspended, meaning former Arsenal defender Djourou and Lang come into the side. Forward Gavranovic is replaced by Drmic, who makes his first start of the tournament, while Zuber comes in for Embolo.
Sweden head coach Jan Olof Andersson makes just one forced change to the team that beat Mexico, former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson misses out due to suspension, and is replaced by Svensson.
Switzerland: Sommer; Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Drmic
Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelöf, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen
The teams are in for #SWESUI! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jx0DR3xlZy— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2018
The Swiss head into the last-16 clash having finished runners-up to Brazil in Group E and are unbeaten so far in the tournament. While, the Swedes finished top of Group F despite losing to defending champions Germany, who were dumped out in the group stages with losses to South Korea and Mexico.
In fact, Vladimir Petkovic's side have risen to sixth in the latest FIFA world rankings on the back of an impressive recent run of just one loss in their last 25 games.
Hence, Sweden boss Janne Andersson knows just what a tough test his players will face in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday (July 3).
As for early team news, Sweden will be without the experienced Sebastian Larsson, who misses the game due to suspension. The AIK midfielder could be replaced by Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson or Genoa's Oscar Hiljemark.
Switzerland, meanwhile, will be without centre-back Fabian Schar and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, with both players serving one-game bans.
As a result, either former Arsenal central defender Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi will replace Schar, while Michael Lang is expected to come in for the Swiss skipper.
Match is live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD
