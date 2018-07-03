FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Sweden vs Switzerland

Saint Petersburg, July 3: Sweden take on Switzerland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Tuesday (July 3) with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals up for grabs.

The Swiss head into the last-16 clash having finished runners-up to Brazil in Group E and are unbeaten so far in the tournament. While, the Swedes finished top of Group F despite losing to defending champions Germany, who were dumped out in the group stages with losses to South Korea and Mexico.

In fact, Vladimir Petkovic's side have risen to sixth in the latest FIFA world rankings on the back of an impressive recent run of just one loss in their last 25 games.

Hence, Sweden boss Janne Andersson knows just what a tough test his players will face in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday (July 3).

As for early team news, Sweden will be without the experienced Sebastian Larsson, who misses the game due to suspension. The AIK midfielder could be replaced by Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson or Genoa's Oscar Hiljemark.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will be without centre-back Fabian Schar and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, with both players serving one-game bans.

As a result, either former Arsenal central defender Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi will replace Schar, while Michael Lang is expected to come in for the Swiss skipper.

Match is live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD