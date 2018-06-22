FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Serbia 1-0 Switzerland: Mitrovic header gives Serbia lead

Kaliningrad, June 22: Serbia and Switzerland who won their respective matches when they last came out on the field have no plans to take their foot off the pedal as they look to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup with a victory here on Friday (June 22).
A 1-0 win over Costa Rica and Brazil's surprise 1-1 draw with Switzerland has left Serbia on the cusp of advancing from Group E in Russia.
Serbia have not progressed to the knockout rounds of the World Cup since their independence, failing to get beyond the group stage in both 2006 and 2010. Kolarov, whose stunning free-kick saw off Costa Rica, stressed Serbia will maintain their intensity when the Balkan nation face Switzerland.
Here are the live updates from the match:
Switzerland will be full of confidence after holding World Cup heavyweights Brazil to a draw in Rostov-on-Don. They frustrated Brazil - with their physical approach leading to Neymar being fouled on 10 occasions - and managed to escape with a precious point thanks to Steven Zuber's controversial header.
The coach Krstajic is referring to is Vladimir Petkovic, who is hopeful star Valon Behrami is fit to play amid concerns over a thigh problem.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends