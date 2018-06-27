Football
FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia vs Brazil

Brazil
Brazil have not been that impressive so far

Moscow, June 27: Brazil, who have not been that impressive in the first two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018 look to seal the last 16 spot as they take on Serbia in the final Group E encounter at Russia's Otkrytie Arena.

They drew drew with Switzerland 1-1 in the opening encounter before late goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar downed Costa Rica.

It is that frailty Serbia is trying to exploit and their star player Aleksandar Mitrovic is hoping the fear of failure will pile the pressure on Brazil and provide Serbia with a route through to the World Cup knockout stages.

The seemingly unthinkable prospect of Brazil exiting the tournament at the group phase will become reality if Serbia overcome the five-time champions in Moscow and Switzerland secure at least a point against Costa Rica.

That scenario would create a wave of criticism for Tite and his players, and Mitrovic is hoping Serbia can exploit Brazilian nerves at Spartak Stadium.

Mitrovic told a news conference: "I think there is more pressure on Brazil, because they are not accustomed to this situation, that they can fall into the first round, while we have nothing to lose.

"And I think that as long as we are in the game, it will give us a chance to go further.

"We need to be smart, give our best, and with a little luck and God's help, we can win."

Mitrovic also hailed the belief in the Serbia squad despite the 1-2 defeat to Switzerland.

"If I didn't think we could win, I would pack my things and go and the same goes for my team-mates," he added.

"Favourites do not get an easy ride here, Croatia beat Argentina for example.

"Costa Rica and Switzerland have shown that they can play with Brazil and I am confident that we will knock them out."

Brazil have injury concerns as Tite will have to cope without Danilo once again - the Manchester City full-back is continuing to struggle with a hip complaint - while Juventus winger Douglas Costa will also be absent due to a hamstring injury.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 22:10 [IST]
