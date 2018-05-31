FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Japan's problems back home could upset outing

Bengaluru, May 31: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
Analysis of the other teams in Group H: Poland | Senegal | Colombia
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) May 24, 2018
Have you collected any of these Japan stars yet?
Start your @OfficialPanini #WorldCup Digital Sticker Album here 👇https://t.co/OflXa0irp5#GotGotNeed pic.twitter.com/27oDxew7ha
Country: Japan
Placed in Group H also featuring Colombia, Poland and Senegal
Fixtures: Japan vs Colombia, June 19, at 5.30 pm IST (Saransk)
Japan vs Senegal, June 24, at 8.30 pm IST (Ekaterinburg)
Japan vs Poland, June 28, at 7.30 pm IST (Volgograd)
FIFA ranking: 60
Previous World Cup: 2014 (eliminated from Group C)
Best finish: Round of 16 in 2002, 2010
Star players: Shinji Kagawa (midfielder for Borussia Dortmund), Shinji Okazaki (striker for Leicester City), Keisuke Honda (midfielder for CF Pachuca), Maya Yoshida (defender for Southampton)
Coach: Akira Nishino
#KeisukeHonda says "there is a sense of crisis" as #Japan lose 2-0 to #Ghana in final home #WorldCup warmup, a 3rd straight failure against teams not going to #Russia2018.#SamuraiBlue #本田圭佑https://t.co/cOIAwerzNA pic.twitter.com/m1dksVHDXG— Kyodo News Sports (@kyodo_sports_en) May 31, 2018
Japan sealed their World Cup qualification by topping Group B ahead of Saudi Arabia and Australia.
But the news turned soar when the Japanese Football Association fired Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic in April this year, just two months before the World Cup, over poor results against Mali (1-1 draw) and Ukraine (1-2 loss) in friendlies. Technical director Akira Nishino was elevated to the job but the former Japanese star could only spend one international break with the national team players. His first outing ended in a loss to Ghana, who did not even qualify for the World Cup.
Nishino lacks experience managing an international side, although he has guided Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League title in 2008. Yet, getting rid of a coach so close to the World Cup will definitely foil Japan's campaign in Russia.
As for the team, Japan boast of players who have impressed in European leagues like Shinji Kagawa, Shinji Okazaki and Keisuke Honda. However, with few international friendlies in their bag under the new coach, it's difficult for the Japanese to find coherance in their play.
Shunsuke Nakamura & Shinji Kagawa talking football is the best thing you will see today. The respect and admiration they have for each other is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/29kY49ajqf— Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) April 8, 2018
Okazaki is good in the air but still needs to prove himself as a Starting XI contender. Kagawa and Honda are technically gifted but ageing. The Japanese are good in their set-piece attacking and as witnessed by Yosuke Ideguchi's blistering strike against Australia in the World Cup qualifiers, they can be a threat from outside the D.
Japan will find Senegal to play a similar fast-attacking system but it remains to be seen if their strikers can be at the right spot at the right time.
@yutonagatomo55 @makino.5_official @sk23.10 #training
A post shared by Maya Yoshida (@mayayoshida22) on May 27, 2018 at 3:59am PDT
Prediction: Poland and Colombia will be a handful for Japan. The game against Senegal, however, is up for grabs.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.