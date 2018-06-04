FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Mexico in good form but could run into Brazil in Round of 16

Bengaluru, June 3: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than two weeks away and all the qualified nations have kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Mexico
Placed in Group F also featuring South Korea, Sweden and Germany
Fixtures:
Vs Germany, June 17, Sunday, at 8:30 PM (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow)
Vs Korea Republic, June 23, Saturday, at 8:30 PM (Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don)
Vs Sweden, June 27, Wednesday, at 7:30 PM (Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg)
FIFA ranking: 15
Previous World Cup: 2014 (Eliminated from Round of 16)
Best Finish: Quarter-finals in 1986
Star players: Javier Hernandez (striker for West Ham United), Jesus Corona (winger for FC Porto), Hirving Lozano (winger for PSV Eindhoven), and Jonathan dos Santos (striker LA Galaxy).
Coach:
Juan Carlos Osorio
Osorio had spells with several clubs and enjoyed great success with Atletico Nacional in particular before being appointed the Mexico coach in 2015. Nicknamed El Recreacionista (The Recreationist in Spanish) due to his unorthodox training methods, the Colombian guided his team through an impressive qualifying campaign where they secured a ticket to Russia 2018 with three games to spare. Under Osorio's watch, Mexico have lost just seven of their 45 games.
El mundial es una competencia y competir es del ego. Yo sé quién soy y no me define una competencia pero el ego es mi contrincante y por eso prefiero ganar! #letsgo #NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/MbQmSNcnS4— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) June 3, 2018
Mexico confirmed their 2018 FIFA World Cup berth following their 1-0 victory over Panama in CONCACAF qualifying. El Tri then defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-1, taking their points tally to 21, thus assuring they finish at the top of the qualification table for the first time since 1997.
These 23 warriors have dreamed of this moment: To represent 🇲🇽 in the @FIFAWorldCup. This summer that dream comes true. Here is our roster for the #WorldCup 🇷🇺🏆⚽#NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/L6Y73zyHMt— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 4, 2018
Mexico have made 15 final stage appearances in the football World Cup but have never managed to go past quarter-finals, which they entered twice in 1970 and 1986. In Russia,
Mexico share the group with defending champions Germany, Sweden and South Korea. If they finish second in the group, Mexico will directly face five-time champions Brazil in the round of 16, provided Brazil top their group of course.
Mexico would bank on their star players to make it to QFs
With 49 goals, Javier Hernandez is Mexico's all-time top scorer. Hernandez, the West Ham striker, appeared at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, scoring three times. Nicknamed 'Chicharito', the forward won the FIFA Club World Cup title with Real Madrid in 2014.
Hernandez is a third-generation Mexico international after his father and grandfather, who played for Mexico in the 1986 and 1954 World Cups respectively. He is certainly going to be a key player for El Tri this year as well.
Our head coach Juan Carlos Osorio spoke in the post match press conference.#NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/cuyhx09G7h— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 3, 2018
The Mexican side also boasts of 22-year-old winger Lozano, a promising young talent who could give opposition defenders a run for their money with his dribbling skills.
4 goles y 1 asistencia en los últimos 6 partidos que ha disputado con la Selección de México. Cada vez más importante. Presente y futuro. EL CHUCKY LOZANO. pic.twitter.com/soZOfjuiej— Invictos (@InvictosSomos) March 25, 2018
They also have a seasoned campaigner in Jonathan dos Santos. The LA Galaxy striker scored his 19th international goal during his team's international friendly against Scotland. However, the 28-year-old hasn't been the best of his form.
Dos Santos inspires World Cup-bound Mexico
It was way back in 1986 when Mexico entered the quarter-finals and now, they are trying to end the 32-year-long drought. They are amongst six countries to have qualified consecutively since 1994 but somehow they've never got the best out of themselves to finish amongst the top-eight.
#MEXvSCO | Our last game in 🇲🇽 is underway!— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 3, 2018
🗣 Let's go! #NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/RDyMaAUZAP
It will be interesting to see how Osorio's men will get better of Sweden and Korea and deal with Germany in their opening game.
Prediction: Considering their history of qualifying for the round of 16, Mexico are already considered the second favourite in Group F. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence, Sweden are going to face a tough challenge from El Tri. South Korea might find it tough to get past Mexico.
Mexico, however, will face their biggest challenge in the next stage where they're destined to face Brazil if they finish second in their group.
