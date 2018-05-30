FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Poland need to show they are more than Lewandowski

Bengaluru, May 30: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Poland
Placed in Group H also featuring Colombia, Senegal and Japan
Fixtures: Poland vs Senegal, June 19, at 8.30 pm (Moscow Spartak)
Poland vs Colombia, June 24, at 11.30 pm (Kazan)
Japan vs Poland, June 28, at 7.30 pm (Volgograd)
FIFA ranking: 7
Previous World Cup: Did not qualify
Last appearance: 2006 (eliminated from Group A)
Best finish: Third place in 1974, 1982
Star players: Robert Lewandowski (striker for Bayern Munich), Kamil Glik (defender for AS Monaco), Arkadiusz Milik (striker for Napoli), Wojciech Szczesny (goalkeeper for Juventus)
Coach: Adam Nawalka
Poland are a highly exciting side to watch, especially for their star striker and captain Robert Lewandowski, who pumped in 16 goals during their qualifying campaign.
The European side made most of a loophole in the FIFA ranking system by not playing any friendlies since 2016 to rise to sixth in the rankings (at the time of the draw). This helped them draw a relatively easy group but they will still find games against Colombia and Senegal tricky.
Are they more than Lewandowski?
GOAL! Robert Lewandowski with a fantastic free kick goal for Poland against Armenia pic.twitter.com/KCH0y2IOY4— Bayern & Germany 📹 (@iMiaSanMia_vid) October 5, 2017
The big challenge though is that Poland have to prove that they are more than Lewandowski. This is where the role of playmaker Piotr Zielinski comes into play. The 24-year-old Napoli midfielder has combined well with Lewandowski and it will be up to him to provide the slick through balls for his captain in Russia.
Injury-prone Arkadiusz Milik is almost as exciting to watch as Lewandowski. But manager Nawalka's tactics - a 4-2-3-1 formation that presses high - will restrict Milik to appearances off the bench.
Ageing back-four
The four defenders - Lukasz Piszczek, Kamil Glik, Michal Pazdan, Maciej Rybus - are all aged over 30. Age definitely helps in judging the game better, but the full-backs could prove a touch slow against energetic sides like Senegal and Japan.
Nowe koszulki Reprezentacji🇵🇱🇵🇱cel -zwycięstwo ⚽️⚪️🔴 @nikefootball
A post shared by Piotr Zielinski (@zielu_94) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:50am PDT
Balanced midfield
Grzegorz Krychowiak has been a flop for relegated Premier League side West Bromwich Albion this season. Young Karol Linetty, who plays for Sampdoria in the Serie A, has been a revelation and will share the defensive midfield duties with the Krychowiak, a PSG loanee.
The three attacking midfielders (or wingers depending on the formation) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) also have a good balance of age and experience. Both Blaszczykowski and Grosicki are over 30 but Zielinski is at a ripe age of 24 and will be the man to watch out for apart from Lewandowski.
In the goalkeeping area, Szczesny comes in with tremendous amount of experience, having featured for Roma and Juventus since his departure from Arsenal. While this department is no worry for Poland, all depends on how their defenders cope with technical sides like Colombia.
Robert Lewandowski for Poland:— UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) May 15, 2018
⚽️ 52 goals
👕 93 games pic.twitter.com/sq2trFbocH
Prediction:
Poland are expected to qualify to the Round of 16 from Group H. Provided they don't face Belgium in the last-16, they can sneak into the quarterfinals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.