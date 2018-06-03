FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Zlatan-less Sweden united but lack form

Bengaluru, June 3: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than two weeks away and all the qualified nations have kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Country: Sweden
Placed in Group F also featuring South Korea, Mexico and Germany
Fixtures:
vs South Korea, June 18, at 5.30 PM (Nizhny Novgorod)
vs Germany, June 23, at 8.30 PM (Sochi)
vs Mexico, June 27, at 7.30 PM (Yekaterinburg)
FIFA ranking: 23
Previous World Cup: Did not qualify
Last appearance: 2006 (eliminated from Second Round)
Best finish: Runner-up (1958)
Star players: Emil Forsberg (midfielder for RB Leipzig), Victor Lindelof (defender for Manchester United), Marcus Berg (striker from Al Ain)
Coach: Janne Andersson
Sweden booked their flight to Russia 2018 thanks to a 1-0 aggregate play-off win over 2006 champions Italy after having finished second in European qualifiers Group A which included France and 2010 runner-up Netherlands. The Blue-Yellow return to the global finals for the first time since Germany 2006.
The grit and fight to this side has to be credited to their vastly experienced coach Andersson who rose to prominence by leading IFK Norrkoping to a surprise Allsvenskan title win in 2015. After taking over as the coach of the national team post Euro 2016 debacle, he has rejuvenated the side and led them to a famous World Cup play-off win over Italy.
Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence affect the Swedes?
The LA Galaxy striker retired from international football after the 2016 European Championship, but there were rumours of him making a return for the World Cup which were dismissed by the Swedish FA when they announced the squad.
The Swedes will be blessed by the decision as they look are more united and well-structured without their former star striker. So, his absence shouldn't harm them, but one can't discount the records he broke while representing the nation.
However, one should not forget that the qualifiers showed the team's success in the absence of Ibra. And also the team led by Andreas Granqvist looks healthier with commitment, resolute defending and more on-field structure without Ibrahimovic in the side.
Moreover, Marcus Berg who fills Zlatan's void has relished being in the spotlight and has provided power, panache and plenty of goals for Andersson's Sweden. The Al Ain striker scored eight times during the qualifiers.
Lack the creative edge
Emil Forsberg aside, there isn't much creativity or technical ability throughout the team. And the RB Leipzig midfielder who was flying high in 2016-2017 season has seen his production deplete this past season. His form will be a major telling point in Sweden's run in the World Cup.
They also have the likes of Sebastian Larsson, their longest-serving player with 98 caps in the squad. Larsson who is known for set-pieces will also play key role in front of a very capable and solid defense led by captain Granqvist along with Manchester United's Victor Lindeolf.
Even if they lack creativity in the team, they will fight hard in a relatively rigid 4-4-2, with two 31-year-old strikers as target men. They won't play out of the back or put together intricate passing sequences in midfield. It'll be simple, route-one stuff with Berg and Ola Toivonen up top.
Sweden took the toughest road to Russia, so even if the squad lacks talent, it shouldn't be overlooked. But, with players out of form it will be a huge mountain to climb for the Swedes.
Prediction: Sweden will find it tough in Group F which includes the tournament favourites and defending champions Germany. With Mexico who have the habit of making it into the second round, the Swedes are predicted to go out at the group stage. However, a convincing win in their first encounter against South Korea could change the scenario.
